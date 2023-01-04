It’s meant for public safety: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the GO prohibiting rallies and public meetings on roads was issued considering the public safety and YSRC is no exception to it. Countering the opposition criticism that it was a move to curtail the freedom of speech, Sajjala said the actions of TDP prompted the government to prohibit the use of roads for public meetings.

Responding to the criticism of the GO 1 of the Home Department and the TDP’s counter that it won’t adhere to the ban order, Sajjala made it clear that violation of the ban would be dealt with seriously. He said the public event in Guntur was planned badly and poor women were brought to the meeting alluring them with Rs 200 to Rs 300 worth articles. “After the incident, the TDP has washed off its hands and instead of showing remorse, it is launching a counter-attack on the YSRC on social media,’’ Sajjala deplored.

He also made it clear that they are not against the proposed walkathon of Nara Lokesh or his father and even Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s yatra. “The TDP should, however, think as to what good it has done to the State before launching the yatra. Pawan Kalyan should also think as to why he did not question TDP when it was in power and why he is targeting YSRC now,’’ Sajjala observed. The YSRC senior leader added that they are suggesting the political parties to shift their public meetings to open grounds.

On Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) foraying into the State, Sajjala remarked it is a good sign as any political party can contest the elections in a democracy.

Asked about KCR’s comments that several sitting MLAs from Andhra Pradesh are likely to join BRS, Sajjala replied that they might be the 23 MLAs from TDP.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the GO prohibiting rallies and public meetings on roads was issued considering the public safety and YSRC is no exception to it. Countering the opposition criticism that it was a move to curtail the freedom of speech, Sajjala said the actions of TDP prompted the government to prohibit the use of roads for public meetings. Responding to the criticism of the GO 1 of the Home Department and the TDP’s counter that it won’t adhere to the ban order, Sajjala made it clear that violation of the ban would be dealt with seriously. He said the public event in Guntur was planned badly and poor women were brought to the meeting alluring them with Rs 200 to Rs 300 worth articles. “After the incident, the TDP has washed off its hands and instead of showing remorse, it is launching a counter-attack on the YSRC on social media,’’ Sajjala deplored. He also made it clear that they are not against the proposed walkathon of Nara Lokesh or his father and even Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s yatra. “The TDP should, however, think as to what good it has done to the State before launching the yatra. Pawan Kalyan should also think as to why he did not question TDP when it was in power and why he is targeting YSRC now,’’ Sajjala observed. The YSRC senior leader added that they are suggesting the political parties to shift their public meetings to open grounds. On Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) foraying into the State, Sajjala remarked it is a good sign as any political party can contest the elections in a democracy. Asked about KCR’s comments that several sitting MLAs from Andhra Pradesh are likely to join BRS, Sajjala replied that they might be the 23 MLAs from TDP.