Man trapped between train and platform at Duvvada, Andhra Pradesh loses limb

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a second incident reported in less than a month, a man got caught between the platform and train at Duvvada railway station on Tuesday. The injured, identified as Karri Suresh from Tanuku in West Godavari, boarded the Alleppey-Dhanbad (13352) at Nidadavole to go to Vizag.

However, he got down at Duvvada, while the train was about to halt and slipped on platform four. While he was rescued and shifted to King George Hospital, doctors had to amputate one of his limbs. He has sustained fractures on the other leg.

It may be recalled that an MCA student had succumbed to her injuries after she got trapped between the train and platform at the same railway station on December 7. The 20-year-old had undergone a gruelling ordeal even as the authorities cut the edge of the platform to rescue her.

Following the incident, several people had expressed concern over such incidents and demanded authorities to take steps to prevent them. According to Duvvada Railway Users Association secretary K Eswar, the gap between the platform and coach of trains is more than what is prescribed.

As per specifications, Eswar explained, “The gap should be below 84 cm from the outer edge of the track (single) to coping (projected) outer edge of platform. At the curves, it should have an additional 2 cm at each degree. However, the specified measurements are not followed at Duvvada.”

He pointed out that the height of platforms four and one should be raised for easy access to passengers. “This will prevent unfortunate incidents such as Sasikala’s death,” he said. Stating that there are a host of problems faced by passengers at Duvvada railway station, Eswar said they have brought the issues to the notice of the divisional railway manager who promised to look into them.

Second incident at same station
A 20-year-old student had succumbed to her injuries after she got trapped between the train and platform at Duvvada platform on December 7.

