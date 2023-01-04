Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tender apology to AP people, GVL asks KCR

Published: 04th January 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao demanded an apology from BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to the people of Andhra Pradesh before entering the State. Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, he said KCR had earlier given a call to drive people of Andhra away from Telangana and even stated that there was no need of Andhra leaders and parties for Telangana. Rao asked KCR whether the Telangana party was necessary for the people of Andhra now. “KCR’s new strategy is most likely boomerang and his party will lose in Telangana in the next polls,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasimha Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp