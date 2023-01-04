Tender apology to AP people, GVL asks KCR

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao demanded an apology from BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to the people of Andhra Pradesh before entering the State. Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, he said KCR had earlier given a call to drive people of Andhra away from Telangana and even stated that there was no need of Andhra leaders and parties for Telangana. Rao asked KCR whether the Telangana party was necessary for the people of Andhra now. “KCR’s new strategy is most likely boomerang and his party will lose in Telangana in the next polls,” he said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Can Cristiano Ronaldo keep the eyes of the world on him in Saudi Arabia?
India not a war profiteer: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
SC stays HC order asking UP govt to hold urban local body polls without OBC quota
WATCH 'Varisu' trailer: This Vijay-starrer is aimed at the family audience
22-year-old Chennai techie run over by truck after scooty hit pothole
China will interfere with Dalai Lama succession, prepared for democratic transition: Tibetan Sikyong