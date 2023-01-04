Tender apology to AP people, GVL asks KCR

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao demanded an apology from BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to the people of Andhra Pradesh before entering the State. Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, he said KCR had earlier given a call to drive people of Andhra away from Telangana and even stated that there was no need of Andhra leaders and parties for Telangana. Rao asked KCR whether the Telangana party was necessary for the people of Andhra now. “KCR’s new strategy is most likely boomerang and his party will lose in Telangana in the next polls,” he said.

