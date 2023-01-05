Centre sanctions two highway projects for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that a six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Koduru to Vanavolu of NH-544G Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor will be developed in Sri Sathya Sai district.

In a series of tweets, the union minister said that the project worth Rs 912.4 crore will be taken up in the state under Bharatmala Pariyojana phase-1. He said that the 342.5-km-long corridor from Kodikonda check post to Muppavaram Greenfield stretch will be developed in 14 packages.

He said that the widening of two lanes with paved shoulders of Sangameswaram- Nallakaluva and Velugodu-Nandyal section of NH-167K has been sanctioned under the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) model an that it will be taken up at a cost of Rs 776.17 crore under the 2022-23 plan.

“The road will reduce the distance from Kalwakurthy to the important commercial centre of Nandyal and other destinations by about 80 km. This will help in saving travel time as well as vehicle operational costs,” Gadkari explained.

“The reduction in distance will help divert traffic substantially from NH-44 to the project road. Nandyal is an important trading centre for agricultural and forest products as it is nearer to Nallamala,” the union minister added.

“If everything goes as per plan, Tirupati will soon have a 4-km-long ropeway which will be developed by the NHAI.” Earlier, MP M Gurumoorthy met National Highways Logistics Management Limited CEO and sought the latter to sanction the ropeway project for Tirupati.

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that a six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Koduru to Vanavolu of NH-544G Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor will be developed in Sri Sathya Sai district. In a series of tweets, the union minister said that the project worth Rs 912.4 crore will be taken up in the state under Bharatmala Pariyojana phase-1. He said that the 342.5-km-long corridor from Kodikonda check post to Muppavaram Greenfield stretch will be developed in 14 packages. He said that the widening of two lanes with paved shoulders of Sangameswaram- Nallakaluva and Velugodu-Nandyal section of NH-167K has been sanctioned under the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) model an that it will be taken up at a cost of Rs 776.17 crore under the 2022-23 plan. “The road will reduce the distance from Kalwakurthy to the important commercial centre of Nandyal and other destinations by about 80 km. This will help in saving travel time as well as vehicle operational costs,” Gadkari explained. “The reduction in distance will help divert traffic substantially from NH-44 to the project road. Nandyal is an important trading centre for agricultural and forest products as it is nearer to Nallamala,” the union minister added. “If everything goes as per plan, Tirupati will soon have a 4-km-long ropeway which will be developed by the NHAI.” Earlier, MP M Gurumoorthy met National Highways Logistics Management Limited CEO and sought the latter to sanction the ropeway project for Tirupati.