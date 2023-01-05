Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre sanctions two highway projects for Andhra Pradesh

In a series of tweets, the union minister said that the project worth Rs 912.4 crore will be taken up in the state under Bharatmala Pariyojana phase-1.

Published: 05th January 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Highway

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that a six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Koduru to Vanavolu of NH-544G Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor will be developed in Sri Sathya Sai district.

In a series of tweets, the union minister said that the project worth Rs 912.4 crore will be taken up in the state under Bharatmala Pariyojana phase-1. He said that the 342.5-km-long corridor from Kodikonda check post to Muppavaram Greenfield stretch will be developed in 14 packages.

He said that the widening of two lanes with paved shoulders of Sangameswaram- Nallakaluva and Velugodu-Nandyal section of NH-167K has been sanctioned under the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) model an that it will be taken up at a cost of Rs 776.17 crore under the 2022-23 plan.

“The road will reduce the distance from Kalwakurthy to the important commercial centre of Nandyal and other destinations by about 80 km. This will help in saving travel time as well as vehicle operational costs,” Gadkari explained.

“The reduction in distance will help divert traffic substantially from NH-44 to the project road. Nandyal is an important trading centre for agricultural and forest products as it is nearer to Nallamala,” the union minister added.

“If everything goes as per plan, Tirupati will soon have a 4-km-long ropeway which will be developed by the NHAI.”  Earlier, MP M Gurumoorthy met National Highways Logistics Management Limited CEO and sought the latter to sanction the ropeway project for Tirupati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari greenfield highway Koduru Vanavolu NH-544G Bengaluru-Vijayawada
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp