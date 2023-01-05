Export of tobacco products hiked by 1.35% in Fiscal Year 2021-22

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The exports of tobacco and tobacco products have registered a positive growth of 1.35% in 2021-22 than the previous year, said Tobacco Board Executive Director Dr A Sridhar Babu. The exports increased to 2.25 lakh MT valued at Rs 6,880.21 crores in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22 registering a growth of 5.91% in terms of value, added Sridhar Babu.

FCV tobacco is a major commercial crop being grown in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh its grown in 10 districts with an annual production of around 121 million kg (2021-22) by 43,000 growers cultivating in an area of 66,000 hectares.

“India is the fourth-largest producer of FCV tobacco in the world and the third-largest exporter. During the 2022-23 crop season, the standing crop of FCV tobacco was severely affected due to ‘Mandous’ Cyclone in Southern Region of Andhra Pradesh. Out of 53,500 hectares of plantation, an area of 26,197 hectares was affected severely and necessitated the farmers to go for re-plantation,” he stated.

“Because of crop damage, farmers are in distress. Considering the plight of the farmers, the Department of Commerce, Government of India, has approved extending an interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 per grower who is a member of Tobacco Board’s Growers Welfare Fund Scheme.”

Explaining about the Tobacco Board’s Growers Welfare Fund Scheme, Sridhar Babu said that it is a unique scheme being implemented by the Tobacco Board for the welfare of FCV tobacco farmers. Under this scheme, Board is extending financial aid to FCV tobacco growers accounting to various purposes including against the damage caused to the crop by natural calamities.

“The financial relief in the form of interest-free loans being extended through the Grower welfare scheme will be a great immediate relief to the farmers in distress” said the board director.

