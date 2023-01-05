Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu resorting to ‘rowdyism’ to regain lost ground: Energy minister Reddy

On the clashes that erupted in Kuppam, Pedireddy accused Naidu of rowdyism and going ahead with touring in narrow lanes prone to stampedes.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Geology minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to ‘rowdyism’ and instigating his party activists to attack the police, Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy questioned the former chief minister as to how he could hold a meeting when Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861 was in force.

Speaking to reporters at Somala in Chittoor district on Wednesday, the YSRC leader said, “The fact that Naidu went to the extent of rejecting the notices served by the police shows he does not have any respect for the law.”

Holding Naidu responsible for the death of 11 people during his programmes in Kandukur and Guntur, the Chittoor strongman explained, “We issued the GO prohibiting meetings on roads to avoid such tragedies, but Naidu has stooped too low by politicising the issue.”

Asserting that the GO is not against any political party, Peddireddy clarified that the government order has been issued to ensure that meetings are not conducted on national and State highways, roads and road margins.

“Any political party has the right to hold public meetings, but with prior permission and in such a way as to not cause inconvenience to the public,” the minister maintained. On the clashes that erupted in Kuppam, Pedireddy accused Naidu of rowdyism and going ahead with touring in narrow lanes prone to stampedes.

Stating that Chandrababu  Naidu has lost his popularity on his home turf, the minister said, “The party’s debacle was evident in elections to local bodies and Kuppam municipality.” He further alleged that Naidu made a vain attempt to show that he still holds ground and hence exhibited rowdyism,.

