Ongole police nabs man with Rs 52 lakh stolen cash

During initial interrogation, police learnt that Kiran committed the crime as he was under neck-deep debts.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:10 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Wednesday arrested a man and recovered Rs 52,60,000 cash that he had burgled from a house on December 31, 2022. The burglary took place at a government teacher’s house in Ongole- Devudu Cheruvu locality, Ongole.

The accused has been identified as B Kranthi Kiran (33), a resident of Markapur town. As per official information, Varikuntla Venkata Krishnaiah (60) had lodged a complaint at the Ongole-I town police station after unidentified miscreants burgled Rs 52,70,000 cash from his house.

On the directions of the District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, a team of police officers, under the direct supervision of Additional SP (Crimes) SV Shridhar Rao, conducted an investigation and nabbed Kiran. Ongole DSP U Naga Raju, Ongole I town CI  Venkateswarlu, and Ongole 1 Town SI M Murali were part of the team

During initial interrogation, police learnt that Kiran committed the crime as he was under neck-deep debts. Police took Kiran into custody on January 3 and recovered the stolen cash on January 4 from a private lodge in Ongole. SP Mallika Garg applauded the police team for cracking the case.

