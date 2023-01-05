Plea for CBI probe into murder of MLC’s former driver dismissed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the parents of V Subrahmanyam, the former driver of MLC Anantha Babu, to hand over the murder case of their son to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The MLC is an accused in the murder case. Alleging that the State police are not conducting a fair probe, Subrahmanyam’s parents have sought the intervention of the court to hand over the probe to the CBI. During the hearing of the plea earlier, the petitioners’ counsel J Sravan Kumar mentioned that the police did not question the wife of MLC and also said some other persons were also involved in the killing.

V Maheswar Reddy, representing the Home Department, said the probe could not be handed over to the CBI just because some people are protesting and said the case investigation is going on in the right direction. The counsel said they are waiting for the forensic examination of the CCTV footage related to the case and based on it, cases will be registered against others too.

After hearing both sides, the court had then reserved its orders. Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking the CBI probe. The court asked the police to get the forensic report within 15 days and based on it, identify the other people involved in the murder.

It also directed the police to file a supplementary chargesheet against any others, whose role has been established with the forensic report. It also instructed the police to speed up the investigation and file the final chargesheet in the designated court within three months.

