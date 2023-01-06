Anam Reddy abstains from YSRC regional meeting

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A day after he was removed from the party Venkatagiri Assembly constituency coordinator post, YSRC MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Thursday skipped the Tirupati regional coordination meeting, attracting the ire of the party leadership.

Anam was removed from the coordinator post after he made caustic remarks against the YSRC government at a programme in Nellore district recently. Taking serious view of his remarks, the YSRC leadership replaced him with Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy.

The former minister, who skipped the Tirupati regional coordination meeting attended by YSRC coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Ramkumar Reddy, participated in government programmes in his Venkatagiri constituency. On Thursday, he distributed social security pensions in Venkatagiri and Dakkili.

Speaking at the coordination meeting, Balineni made it clear that the party will initiate disciplinary action against anyone who works against the party and its policies. “YSRC legislators and party leaders are getting a huge response from the public during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme,” he asserted.

Ramkumar Reddy, who is also YSRC Tirupati district president, said he will strive for the victory of the party candidates in all the seven Assembly constituencies in the 2024 elections. The electorate of Venkatagiri is with the YSRC for its commitment to people’s welfare, he averred.

Ramkumar Reddy, son of former chief minister Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, is Chairman of the Community Planning and Development Board. He has started making moves to get the Venkatagiri ticket in the 2024 polls.

