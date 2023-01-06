Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy sanctions Rs 1 lakh assistance for two needy families

The CM directed District Collector Ravi Pattanshetti to provide financial help to the two families.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:53 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with the YSRC rank and file of Vijayawada East Constituency at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday I Express

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Moved by the plight of two poor families, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each for them from the CMRF. During his visit to Yelamanchili in Anakapalle district on Thursday, Kodamanchili Vani of Kummari Veedhi approached the CM and sought financial aid for the medical treatment of her differently-abled granddaughter K Vani. Jagan assured her of immediate financial support.

K Sivaji of Saitharupeta, who was confined to a wheelchair after he was injured in a road mishap, also urged  Jagan to provide aid for his medical treatment. The CM directed District Collector Ravi Pattanshetti to provide financial help to the two families. Anakapalle RDO AG Chinni Krishna handed over cheques for Rs 1 lakh to the two families at the tahsildar office.

