Engineering student jumps to death in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A 20-year-old engineering student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the hostel building in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, the victim K Chanakya Nanda Reddy had sent a parting message, “bye” to his friend before taking the extreme step. The second-year student had allegedly jumped off the Ellora hostel building on the JNTU campus and died on the spot. The body has been shifted to Government General Hospital for autopsy.

Hailing from Udayagiri town in the Nellore district, Nanda Reddy was an Electronics and Communications student. According to faculty members, he was a bright student, who scored well in his exams. “He was behaving casually with his friends on Wednesday night,” revealed shocked faculty members.

Anantapur-I Town Circle Inspector (CI) Ravishankar Reddy said that the incident took place between 5.30 am and 6 am. However, the reason behind the student’s death is still unknown. While the parents of the student have been informed, a probe is underway.

JNTUA Professor Sujatha said that the college doesn’t have any counsellors. The college has a staff member for every 20 students, a deputy hostel warden and a hostel manager who continuously keeps a tab on the movements of the inmates. She said that the college has several student committees and is mulling to appoint counsellors.

