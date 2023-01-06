Govt schools in Andhra Pradesh to get digital facelift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to boost digital literacy, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to digitalise the classrooms of government schools across the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to introduce digital screens -- Interactive Flat-Panel Display (IFPD) -- in classrooms from next academic year. While holding a review meet with education department officials at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed them to conduct training programmes for teachers using digital screens.

Taking stock of the functioning of the tabs distributed to the class VIII students during the last week of December, Jagan directed the officials to correct any shortcomings or repairs of tabs and replace them in a week’s time. When the officials informed him about the special software to monitor the progress of students through the tabs, the Chief Minister advised them to employ data analytics to assess the learning levels and accordingly have a headmaster and Municipal Education Officers take necessary action.

Enquiring if all the students were given dictionaries, the Chief Minister asked the officials to re-verify the same and provide dictionaries in case any student was left out. Advising the officials to prepare for Vidya Kanuka kits before the commencement of the new academic year, he wanted them to see that all schools have subject-wise teachers. He pointed out that subject-wise teachers will improve teaching quality and at the same time will help the student grasp the subject better. He directed them to complete postings of DSC 98 at the earliest.

Taking stock of Goru Mudda (mid-day meals) implementation, the Chief Minister emphasised on the quality of the food being served. He instructed the officials to use only Sortex fortified rice for midday meals in schools and Anganwadis. They were directed to provide Jaggery laced Ragi Malt to the student in addition to the mid-day meals from February 1 onwards. On Naad-Nedu works, officials were directed for constant monitoring of the progress and take up repair works using SMF and TMF funds, wherever necessary. Officials informed him that phase II works for 22,000 schools is under progress and that the monitory value of them is around Rs 1,500 crore.

Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana, special chief secretary (housing, village and ward secretariats) principal secretary (school education) Praveen Prakash, finance secretary N Gulzar, government advisor (education) A Sambasiva Reddy and other officials were present.

