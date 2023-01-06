Mega arrangements for APPSC screening test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements has made for the smooth conduct of screening tests for Group-I services on January 8, said the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Damodar Gautam Sawang. Damodar said that the screening test is conducted for filling up of 92 Group -I posts under the notification issued on last September 30.

While interacting with media here at APPSC headquarters on Thursday, the chairman urged the aspirants not to fall into the trap and asked them to report the commission immediately, if anyone comes across of mediators, job racketeers or other private persons. He said that as many as 1,26,449 candidates applied for the examination and would be held at 297 venues in 18 districts across the State.

“Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website. Joint collector rank or divisional revenue officer has been appointed as coordinating officer for overall supervision in the district and divisional officers will act as a sitting squad at the venue. In addition, a control room will be established in every district,” he explained.

He further said that the commission will release the exam results in two weeks or at least by month's end. “We are trying to finish the entire process of recruitment in time by August and trying to bring UPSC style of functioning in the commission,” he asserted. He further shared that APPSC has issued as many as 24 job notifications in the year 2022 and completed one recruitment successfully.

He said that 17 unfilled posts will be added in the present notification. He also said that candidates will be allowed into the exam hall from 9 am to 9:30 am with a grace period of 15 minutes in the morning session and 1:45 pm for the afternoon session.

