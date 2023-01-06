Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mega arrangements for APPSC screening test

Damodar said that the screening test is conducted for filling up of 92 Group -I posts under the notification issued on last September 30.

Published: 06th January 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements has made for the smooth conduct of screening tests for Group-I services on January 8, said the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Damodar Gautam Sawang. Damodar said that the screening test is conducted for filling up of 92 Group -I posts under the notification issued on last September 30.

While interacting with media here at APPSC headquarters on Thursday, the chairman urged the aspirants not to fall into the trap and asked them to report the commission immediately, if anyone comes across of mediators, job racketeers or other private persons. He said that as many as 1,26,449 candidates applied for the examination and would be held at 297 venues in 18 districts across the State.

“Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website. Joint collector rank or divisional revenue officer has been appointed as coordinating officer for overall supervision in the district and divisional officers will act as a sitting squad at the venue. In addition, a control room will be established in every district,” he explained.

He further said that the commission will release the exam results in two weeks or at least by month's end. “We are trying to finish the entire process of recruitment in time by August and trying to bring UPSC style of functioning in the commission,” he asserted. He further shared that APPSC has issued as many as 24 job notifications in the year 2022 and completed one recruitment successfully.

He said that 17 unfilled posts will be added in the present notification. He also said that candidates will be allowed into the exam hall from 9 am to 9:30 am with a grace period of 15 minutes in the morning session and 1:45 pm for the afternoon session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APPSC screening test
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp