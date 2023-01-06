Mild tension over YSRCP rally sans permit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Nandigama town after the ruling YSRCP leaders took out a rally in the town without permission from concerned officials on Thursday. Upon receiving the information, the Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) G Nageswara Reddy rushed to the spot and warned them about the filing of cases against them. He further asked them to refrain from carrying out unplanned rallies creating inconvenience to the public.

According to police, the newly appointed market yard chairman Shaik Mastan took out a rally from the party office in the town to the market yard in his car where scores of party cadres participated in it. The party supporters busted crackers on the main road of the town resulting in a traffic jam for a while. “Considering it as a first incident, the police warned them and asked them to complete the rally as early as possible. However, no cases were filed against them,” said a senior official.

