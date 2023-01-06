Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mild tension over YSRCP rally sans permit

The party supporters busted crackers on the main road of the town resulting in the traffic jam for a while.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP supporters YSRC supporters

YSRCP flags ued for representation purpose. (File Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Nandigama town after the ruling YSRCP leaders took out a rally in the town without permission from concerned officials on Thursday. Upon receiving the information, the Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) G Nageswara Reddy rushed to the spot and warned them about the filing of cases against them. He further asked them to refrain from carrying out unplanned rallies creating inconvenience to the public.

According to police, the newly appointed market yard chairman Shaik Mastan took out a rally from the party office in the town to the market yard in his car where scores of party cadres participated in it. The party supporters busted crackers on the main road of the town resulting in a traffic jam for a while. “Considering it as a first incident, the police warned them and asked them to complete the rally as early as possible. However, no cases were filed against them,” said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCP leaders rally
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp