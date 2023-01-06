Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu did nothing for Kuppam: Peddireddy

Citing that the State government has been giving Rs 29-34 per litre of milk to dairy farmers, the minister pointed out that Heritage has only been giving Rs 24.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making adverse comments against him during the latter’s Kuppam tour. Addressing the media at Yarravativaripalle in Sadum mandal on Thursday, he said Naidu faced defeat in the local body elections in his own constituency.

“Naidu did nothing for his own constituency Kuppam during his tenure as CM for 14 years. Kuppam was converted into a revenue division and the major gram panchayat was also upgraded into a municipality by the YSRC government. Now, Naidu is trying to regain the lost ground in Kuppam with his gimmicks,”  he said.

Countering the TDP chief’s criticism, Peddireddy said, “Naidu himself agreed that I am a very a strong person than him with his objectionable comments.” Citing that the State government has been giving Rs 29-34 per litre of milk to dairy farmers, the minister pointed out that Heritage has only been giving Rs 24.

Finding fault with the TDP chief for not taking action against illegal mining in Kuppam, he said Naidu himself stated that illegal mining was rampant in the constituency.“Naidu who failed to gain at least minimum seats in his own Kuppam segment in local body polls,  now wants to contest from Punganur against me to show his supremacy,” Peddireddy ridiculed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Kuppam
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp