Naidu did nothing for Kuppam: Peddireddy

CHITTOOR: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making adverse comments against him during the latter’s Kuppam tour. Addressing the media at Yarravativaripalle in Sadum mandal on Thursday, he said Naidu faced defeat in the local body elections in his own constituency.

“Naidu did nothing for his own constituency Kuppam during his tenure as CM for 14 years. Kuppam was converted into a revenue division and the major gram panchayat was also upgraded into a municipality by the YSRC government. Now, Naidu is trying to regain the lost ground in Kuppam with his gimmicks,” he said.

Countering the TDP chief’s criticism, Peddireddy said, “Naidu himself agreed that I am a very a strong person than him with his objectionable comments.” Citing that the State government has been giving Rs 29-34 per litre of milk to dairy farmers, the minister pointed out that Heritage has only been giving Rs 24.

Finding fault with the TDP chief for not taking action against illegal mining in Kuppam, he said Naidu himself stated that illegal mining was rampant in the constituency.“Naidu who failed to gain at least minimum seats in his own Kuppam segment in local body polls, now wants to contest from Punganur against me to show his supremacy,” Peddireddy ridiculed.

