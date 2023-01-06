Home States Andhra Pradesh

Preps on for ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ pre-release event

The vehicles coming from Nellore, Kavali side will enter into the Pelluru flyover bridge and enter into the KIMS underpass road and will reach the venue parking place.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ movie. (Photo | YouTube)

Poster of ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ movie. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Arrangements for the grand pre-release function of ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ movie on Friday evening are in full swing here at the BMR-Arjuns Infra venture site near the KIMS hospital (MandavavariPalem village limits) situated near to the Ongole- Guntur road.

The Prakasam police department has given permission to the Shreyas media which is organizing this prestigious event and also imposed certain traffic restrictions to regulate the crowds expecting to attend the event. Film actors Balakrishna, actress Shruti Hasan, Varalakshmi, Sarath Kumar and others will attend.

The organizers expect around one lakh fans and the public for this event. Moreover, the music director SS Thaman will perform a musical concert here. The pre-release function will start by 6 pm on Friday.

Related to this, the Ongole DSP U Nagaraju informed the traffic restrictions on Friday to regulate the vehicle flow on the connected routes of the movie function venue. All the vehicles coming to the function from Vijayawada-Guntur and Chirala side will not enter into the Throvagunta Fly over and through the service road, they should reach the agricultural market yard parking place.

The vehicles coming from Nellore, Kavali side will enter into the Pelluru flyover bridge and enter into the KIMS underpass road and will reach the venue parking place. Vehicles from Ongole, Kurnool, Chimakurthy should enter through the Kurnool road junction service way and will reach the Mangamma College parking area to park their vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerasimha Reddy KIMS hospital Balakrishna Shruti Hasan
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp