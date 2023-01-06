Preps on for ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ pre-release event

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Arrangements for the grand pre-release function of ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ movie on Friday evening are in full swing here at the BMR-Arjuns Infra venture site near the KIMS hospital (MandavavariPalem village limits) situated near to the Ongole- Guntur road.

The Prakasam police department has given permission to the Shreyas media which is organizing this prestigious event and also imposed certain traffic restrictions to regulate the crowds expecting to attend the event. Film actors Balakrishna, actress Shruti Hasan, Varalakshmi, Sarath Kumar and others will attend.

The organizers expect around one lakh fans and the public for this event. Moreover, the music director SS Thaman will perform a musical concert here. The pre-release function will start by 6 pm on Friday.

Related to this, the Ongole DSP U Nagaraju informed the traffic restrictions on Friday to regulate the vehicle flow on the connected routes of the movie function venue. All the vehicles coming to the function from Vijayawada-Guntur and Chirala side will not enter into the Throvagunta Fly over and through the service road, they should reach the agricultural market yard parking place.

The vehicles coming from Nellore, Kavali side will enter into the Pelluru flyover bridge and enter into the KIMS underpass road and will reach the venue parking place. Vehicles from Ongole, Kurnool, Chimakurthy should enter through the Kurnool road junction service way and will reach the Mangamma College parking area to park their vehicles.

