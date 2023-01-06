Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sucharitha may not continue in YSRC

The YSRC MLA from Prathipadu constituency in Guntur district further added that she cannot be in one party and her husband in another party.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The internal bickerings in the ruling YSRC refuse to die down. After senior leaders and MLAs like Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy made open remarks against the YSRC government, former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Thursday said she is in the YSRC as of now. She, however, hastened to add that if her husband decides to join some other party, she has to follow suit.

The YSRC MLA from Prathipadu constituency in Guntur district further added that she cannot be in one party and her husband in another party. Sucharitha has been unhappy with the YSRC leadership ever since she was dropped from the Cabinet during the reshuffle.

Speaking at an event in Guntur, Sucharitha said she has to obey and follow suit if her husband Dayasagar Rao decides to join some other party. “How big a leader I am, as a wife, I have to follow him. We cannot work in two different parties,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Anam Ramnarayana Reddy Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy Mekathoti Sucharitha
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp