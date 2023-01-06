Sucharitha may not continue in YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The internal bickerings in the ruling YSRC refuse to die down. After senior leaders and MLAs like Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy made open remarks against the YSRC government, former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Thursday said she is in the YSRC as of now. She, however, hastened to add that if her husband decides to join some other party, she has to follow suit.

The YSRC MLA from Prathipadu constituency in Guntur district further added that she cannot be in one party and her husband in another party. Sucharitha has been unhappy with the YSRC leadership ever since she was dropped from the Cabinet during the reshuffle.

Speaking at an event in Guntur, Sucharitha said she has to obey and follow suit if her husband Dayasagar Rao decides to join some other party. “How big a leader I am, as a wife, I have to follow him. We cannot work in two different parties,” she said.

