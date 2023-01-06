We will file pvt cases against police: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Tension prevails in Kuppam as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu continued the second-day tour of his home constituency on Thursday after his roadshow and public meetings were prevented by police citing Section 30 of Police Act 1861, which is in force in the segment.

Naidu undertook a padayatra from the R&B guest house to MM function hall on Chittoor - Palamaner highway for conducting a constituency-level meeting and also discuss the voter enrolment programme with TDP leaders at the party office in Kuppam. He also held a padayatra on Wednesday as his campaign vehicle was seized by the police.

Addressing the media at the R&B guest house, Naidu said they would file private cases against the police, who violated the Act. The TDP chief alleged that the police prevented party leaders from attending public meetings and roadshows in Kandukur and Guntur, which resulted in stampedes.

Demanding the police to hand over his seized campaign vehicle, Naidu claimed that the State is going through an emergency-like situation with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government resorting filing false cases against the Opposition leaders out of fear as they are getting huge public response.

“The police department should protect democracy, which is currently under threat in the State. Police officers who fail to safeguard law and order, are essentially criminals in uniform. People should focus on how to safeguard the State from a vicious CM like Jagan,” he said. Dissatisfaction against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is growing steadily in the ruling YSRC, particularly among the party MLAs, who are coming out openly expressing their discontent. On the other hand, the TDP public meetings are receiving a tremendous response. This is the reason for the increasing frustration of Jagan, Naidu observed.

Reacting to comments made by Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Naidu accused him of indulging in extortion by frightening granite quarry owners with hefty penalties. He urged them not to be afraid of the intimidation of Peddireddy and to refrain from making any payments to him.

Naidu said he would visit Peddireddy’s constituency to confront his dominance. Interacting with TDP cadres, he observed that it has become a habit for Jagan to file cases against TDP leaders. He asked them to face the cases boldly and strive to regain power in the State. Suspecting a conspiracy to intimidate TDP activists in Kuppam, he urged the leaders to stand by the cadre in the fight against this ‘psycho’ CM.

