With nearly four crore voters in Andhra Pradesh, women outnumber men

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There are a total of 3,99,84,868 voters, including service electors, in Andhra Pradesh, according to the final rolls released by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday. With a gender ratio of 1,027, female voters (2,02,21,455) have outnumbered the number of male voters (1,97,59,489). As many as 924 voters are from the transgender community. Meanwhile, the elector-to-population ratio stood at 721.

Following the instructions of the Election Commission of India, Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date was taken up in the State. On November 9, draft electoral rolls were published. Claims and objections were received till December 8, 2022 and after their disposal, final electoral rolls were published on January 5.

According to Mukesh Kumar, the total general electors in the draft electoral roll published under SSR-2023 were 3,97,85,978. After 5,97,701 inclusions (1.5%) and 4,66,973 (1.17%) deletions, there was a net increase of 1,30,728 electors, constituting 0.33% over the draft electoral roll. As per the draft electoral roll, there were 78,438 electors in the 18-19 years age group. Dedicated Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) were appointed to increase the enrolment of youth voters. As a result, 2,27,787 additional youngsters enrolled, taking the tally to 3,03,225.

The copies of the final electoral rolls will be submitted to political parties at State and district levels on January 6. They have been uploaded on www.ceoandhra.nic.in as well. According to CEO, electoral rolls will remain open for further updates under provisions of Section 22 and 23 of The Representation of People Act, 1950. Any eligible voter can file an application for enrolment in Form-6. Objections can also be filed in Form 7 and corrections in Form 8.

