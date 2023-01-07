Constable held for stealing ganja from police station

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people, including a police head constable, were arrested on Friday for stealing 200 kg ganja from K Kotapadu police station in Anakapalle district. The incident came to light after sub-inspector (SI) Dhanunjay lodged a complaint at the police station on January 3.

Speaking to TNIE, Dhanunjay said he had lodged a complaint after he noticed that a huge quantity of ganja was missing from the police station.

Led by Anakapalle DSP Sunil, a special police team, comprising one CI and four SIs, was formed to investigate the case.

A 20-year-old, identified as the key suspect, confessed to stealing the contraband from the police station, along with three other juveniles. The youth was identified as Setti Sandeep Kumar of A Koduru village of K Kotapadu mandal.

The dilapidated condition of the building housing the police station has made it an easy target for such burglaries, SI Dhanunjay pointed out.

Further investigation revealed that the head constable at the police station helped, Shyam Kumar, helped the accused in the crime. The duo were arrested and sent for remand after they were produced before the court. Action was initiated against juveniles was initiated as per the law.

