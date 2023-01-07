Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five arrested in burglary case, cash worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

The accused were identified as A Prakash, A Srinu, V Nagaraju, K Naga Sreenu and A Pothu Raju.

Published: 07th January 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Five miscreants, accused in a major burglary case, were arrested on Friday. The Palanadu police also recovered Rs 10 lakh from their possession.  

Disclosing the details, SP Ravishankar Reddy said that on August 17, 2022, an unidentified person broke into the house of P Sambaiah, owner of a nursery in Rajupalem village and made away with Rs 17 lakh, including mobile phones. Upon receiving a complaint, Rajupalem police started an investigation.

According to the SP, the main accused Prakash broke into the house of Sambaiah at midnight while the other three accused stayed outside to keep a watch on the house When Prakash was taking money from the locker, the couple, sleeping in the adjacent room, heard some noise and went to check.

When Prakash noticed the couple in the room, he tried to threaten them with a knife to escape, but the couple locked him in the room and informed the police of the same.  

When the police arrived, they learned that Prakash had escaped through the bathroom window. The SP also informed that the accused were also booked in similar cases at various police stations in the erstwhile Guntur district.

Comments

