Our bond with YSR family is strong: Sucharitha’s husband

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that he is a great fan of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mekathoti Dayasagar, husband of former minister Sucharitha, made it clear that his family will continue with the family of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Refuting the speculation over his political career, Dayasagar said he is a strong sympathiser of YSRC and the question of quitting the party will not arise. “Sucharitha and all the members of Mekathoti family are having a strong bond with YSR family, more particularly with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the same was told by Sucharitha on several occasions,” he mentioned, in an open letter on Friday.

Stating that speculation is rife over his political career for the past six months after he took voluntary retirement from his service as an IRS officer, he said as served as the higher official of the Central government, he is not having membership in any political party. “However, I am a great fan of Jagan and our journey will continue with the YSR family,” he maintained.

He said Jagan gave high position to Sucharitha and the people of Prathipadu Assembly constituency are supporting his family.

