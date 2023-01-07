TDP chief Naidu takes bus for public meeting amid curbs

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: For the third consecutive day, high drama prevailed in the Kuppam constituency as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu continued touring his home turf amid police restrictions. It is learnt that Naidu had planned to organise a meeting at Chinnagollapalle and visit Sangapalle in Kuppam on Friday. After police prevented him from conducting a public meeting, the TDP supremo staged a sit-in at the Gudupalle bus stand. Later, he climbed onto a private bus and addressed the public.

“Should I not meet my people and address their grievances? How can you prevent me from this,” he asked.

Naidu slammed the State government for issuing the government order banning public meetings on roads and questioned why the rules were different for the ruling YSRC and Opposition parties.

“Have YSRC leaders not conducted roadshows in Macherla, Nandigama and other places after the GO was issued?” he asked. Suspecting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role behind local police preventing him from conducting roadshows in his constituency, Naidu asked the police to “stop the slavery.”

Stating that thousands of policemen had been deployed in Kuppam, Naidu asked whether they think of TDP leaders as terrorists. “You can only create physical problems. I am ready to sacrifice even my life for the sake of the people,” he said.

Continuing his tirade against the police, the former chief minister said, “This is a democracy. Respect the law. People will revolt if you don’t implement the law in a proper manner.” He further warned them of “harsh punishment” once he comes to power.

Claiming that the ruling YSRC was creating hurdles in his roadshows after observing the huge turnout, Naidu lashed out at Jagan saying his days are numbered. “I will no longer tolerate you, if you act like this,” he remarked.

Accusing the police of attacking TDP activists and registering cases against his partymen, he asserted that the TDP leaders are not scared of false cases. “The primary duty of the police is to protect law and order, and not beating up people,” Naidu remarked and appealed to the youth to vote him back to power.

