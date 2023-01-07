‘TDP chief should hang his head in shame, GO not to muzzle Opposition’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy objected to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s open challenge to violate the government order prohibiting rallies on roads and highways.

Speaking to reporters at the YSRC party central office in Tadepalli on Friday, he said the TDP’s allegation that the GO is aimed at preventing the Opposition from conducting rallies and meetings is baseless.

Referring to the allegation that the ruling YSRC is muzzling the voice of Opposition, Sajjala questioned, “How is Naidu touring Kuppam for the last three days in that case? Naidu should hang his head in shame for the deaths due to stampedes in the past one week.”

Sajjala appealed to the people to consider for themselves, if such a GO, issued in the backdrop of the loss of innocent lives in the recent stampedes, is necessary or not. He said the GO was very much within the jurisdiction of The Police Act and all parties, including YSRC, have to abide by it. “The government order explains about disadvantages of conducing rallies and meetings on roads and highways,” he said.

No meeting of CM Jagan held sans clearance from cops: Sajjala

“The objective of the GO is to safeguard the lives of people,” he said. The GO only seeks all political parties to identify alternative places like public grounds and other open places for conducting rallies and public meetings in order to prevent stampedes, the senior YSRC leader explained.

Sajjala said instead of openly tendering an apology to the people, TDP chief has been resorting to political drama and chaotic demonstrations showing barely any respect for law of the land. “Naidu should explain as to why the GO is not needed. He should explain whether Kandukur meeting was done properly. If it was done so, why so many people lost their lives.”

Taking a dig at Naidu, he said, “While Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has stolen the hearts of the residents of Kuppam through his welfare measures, the TDP chief has been resorting to theatrics to malign the State.”

“Any meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conducted only after clearance from the police,” Sajjala explained.

Drawing a parallel between the Odarpu Yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu’s rallies, he said, while the former’s programme was conducted in a systematic manner, the latter’s rallies were chaotic and unorganised, leading to stampedes.

Taking potshots at TDP chief for violating the orders at Kuppam, he said that Chandrababu Naidu unnecessarily created a ruckus and provoked his party cadre to rebel against the police, which is highly deplorable.

