47% drop in road accidents in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The number of road accidents dropped by 47 per cent, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, while addressing on ‘No Accident Day’ in the district on Saturday. As part of the day, he distributed helmets to the commuters at Medarametla police station and educated them on the importance of wearing helmet.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the police have identified numerous black spots on roads, where accidents have frequently occurred across the district and have set up caution boards as well as radioactive stickers. Several awareness programmes are being conducted to educate commuters on road safety regulations. Subsequently, accidents have decreased by 47 per cent and the death rate was decreased by 18 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, he said.

He also said that the district police are determined to introduce various initiatives to educate people and take up road repair works. As the special drive is yielding positive results, we will take all the possible action to implement it more vehemently. He appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding on two-wheelers to prevent severe injuries.

