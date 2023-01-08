Home States Andhra Pradesh

47% drop in road accidents in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh

He appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding on two-wheelers to prevent severe injuries.

Published: 08th January 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The number of road accidents dropped by 47 per cent, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, while addressing on ‘No Accident Day’ in the district on Saturday. As part of the day, he distributed helmets to the commuters at Medarametla police station and educated them on the importance of wearing helmet.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the police have identified numerous black spots on roads, where accidents have frequently occurred across the district and have set up caution boards as well as radioactive stickers. Several awareness programmes are being conducted to educate commuters on road safety regulations. Subsequently, accidents have decreased by 47 per cent and the death rate was decreased by 18 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, he said.

He also said that the district police are determined to introduce various initiatives to educate people and take up road repair works. As the special drive is yielding positive results, we will take all the possible action to implement it more vehemently. He appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding on two-wheelers to prevent severe injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accidents Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal No Accident Day
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp