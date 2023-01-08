Enhance image of Visakhapatnam during G20 conference, officials told

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Foolproof arrangements will be made for the G20 conference, which will be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi said.

Reviewing arrangements for the conference at a working group meeting here on Saturday, she said delegates from 45 countries will participate in it. Since a large number of foreign delegates are participating, Vizag city is being spruced up for the conference. Similarly, major tourist and heritage places are also being beautified. Translators will be deployed at the places for the convenience of foreigners.

She instructed GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu to see that all matters pertaining to sanitation, cleanliness, beautification, power and roads repairs are completed well before the event. Collector A Mallikharjun said eight district-level committees are formed and the committees will work in coordination with the State level committees to ensure the success of the conference. Arrangements will be made with the support of Navy and Visakhapatnam Port Authority, he said.

Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth said they will provide security cover for delegates during their two day-stay in the city and also at the places they are likely to visit. ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar said tourist places at Araku and Borra Caves will be given a facelift.

Speaking to media persons, Srilakshmi said efforts are being made to showcase Visakhapatnam as a beautiful tourist location. She said delegates are likely to visit popular tourist destinations in and around Visakhapatnam, all such places including Araku, Borra Caves, Shilparamam, Kailasagiri, RK Beach and VMRDA Smart City Park will be given a facelift. Beach Road will be beautified and 97 km roads in the city, will be given a facelift, Special Chief Secretary added.

