No mention of executive capital at forum meet: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Amarnath said Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna was not neutral and working for TDP.

Published: 08th January 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath said ‘cold storage’ and ‘dark room’ leaders held a meeting of Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika only to make political criticism.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said some of the leaders did not have any connection with the North Coastal Andhra. He said they expected that the Charcha Vedika meeting would discuss the executive capital issue. But there was no mention of it. The meeting devoted its time to criticise the YSRC government, he said.

Amarnath said Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna was not neutral and working for TDP. False charges were made that private lands were grabbed in Vizag, he said.

