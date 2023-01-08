Home States Andhra Pradesh

Strive to develop Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika: Forum to parties

Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan demanded setting up of regional development boards for Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra.

Published: 08th January 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika founder Konathala Ramakrishna (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leaders of political parties and intellectuals at a conference on aspirations of North Coastal Andhra people organised by the Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika here on Saturday, demanded that all parties join hands to press for all-round development of the backward region.

They accused both the Centre and the State government of betraying the people of North Coastal Andhra by not implementing the development promises made to the region. TDP, Jana Sena, Lok Satta, CPI, CPM and other parties attended the meeting

Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna said Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi should be completed at the earliest as it would provide assured irrigation facility to eight lakh acres in the region. “We will chalk out an action plan on aspirations of Uttarandhra people,” he said and added that all the political parties should work for its implementation.

