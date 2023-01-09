100 Prakasam BJP members quit in AP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: About 100 executive members of the BJP submitted resignation their posts in protest against the unilateral decision taken by the party State president Somu Veerraju, who appointed a new district incharge for Prakasam recently.

He informed the appointment of P Siva Reddy as the new district incharge in place of S Srinivasulu to the members through an SMS. Angered by Veerraju’s decision, the 100 members submitted their resignations to the outgoing incharge Srinivasulu, who in turn forwarded them the State and Central leadership.

ONGOLE: About 100 executive members of the BJP submitted resignation their posts in protest against the unilateral decision taken by the party State president Somu Veerraju, who appointed a new district incharge for Prakasam recently. He informed the appointment of P Siva Reddy as the new district incharge in place of S Srinivasulu to the members through an SMS. Angered by Veerraju’s decision, the 100 members submitted their resignations to the outgoing incharge Srinivasulu, who in turn forwarded them the State and Central leadership.