Accountable governance need of hour in AP, not alliances: TDP, JSP

VIJAYAWADA: Following discussions that lasted for over two hours, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu maintained that it was ‘too early’ for them to discuss electoral alliances.

The actor-politician met Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday reportedly to extend solidarity as the TDP leader was prevented from touring Kuppam after a GO prohibiting public meetings on highways and roads was issued.The development fuelled speculation that both parties were seriously considering forming an alliance even as the duo remained cryptic in their remarks on the subject.

It may be noted that the JSP chief, currently in an alliance with the BJP, has made his views clear about not allowing a split in the opposition vote to oust the YSRC from power. However, the saffron party has reiterated that it is not inclined to realign with the TDP.

Stating that political alliances happen at the time of polls, Naidu explained, “There will be many combinations, but there could be differences, too. In 2009, we had allied with TRS, but in 2014 we differed.”

On the criticism that The Police Act was made during the British Rule, Ambati said even CrPC, IPC and Evidence Act were formulated during the same era and amendments were made as time progressed.

He further pointed out that Section 30 of The Police Act, 1861 was in vogue during Naidu’s governance as well. On reports of TDP and JSP entering into an alliance, Ambati said there is no big surprise as they are already in alliance.“JSP took shape only to protect TDP’s interests. It is TDP’s B-team. Pawan takes a package and comes into the scene whenever Naidu faces trouble,” the YSRC leader alleged.

Predicting that the TDP and JSP will fight the elections together, he said, “Pawan’s visit is not for extending solidarity or discussing about protecting the democracy. It was just to protect the waning TDP.”

Ambati’s Cabinet colleague and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, too, lashed out at Pawan and Naidu. He further likened the actor’s visit to the TDP chief’s residence to a ‘Gangireddu performer’ (person who performs with a decorated bull and goes from one house to another before Sankranti).

Pawan welcomes BRS

Welcoming the entry of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to AP, Pawan said, “Any political party will have people from other parties joining. As TRS has decided to contest from across the nation, it has the right to contest in AP

