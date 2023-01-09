Guntur to get modern slaughterhouse at a cost of Rs 12 crore

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation is all set to construct a modern slaughterhouse at a cost of Rs 11.89 crore in an area of 1.96 acre at Agathavarappadu village near Auto Nagar in the city amid growing demand for access to wholesome and hygienic meat.

Long-pending demand

Guntur, the third largest city in the State with a population of over 9 lakh, has no authorised slaughterhouse to serve the needs of its residents. Animals are slaughtered illegally at unauthorised outlets across the city posing a serious threat to the public health. This, in fact, led to a deluge of complaints and demand for setting up of an authorized slaughterhouse from the public.

As part of the project, a meat processing unit with a capacity of 100 large animals and 300 small animals per day, a 4KLD blood processing plant and a 50KLD effluent treatment plant will be set up.This will generate employment for around 40 people.A detailed project report has been prepared by ATK Engineering Services, Kolkata even as the GMC aims to complete the project within a year.

In this regard, a government order was issued on December 12, which accorded administrative sanction for the project, allowing the local body to utilise the GMC general funds to construct the modern slaughterhouse by obtaining Consent for Establishment Certificate (CFE) from the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB).The decision by the civic body has been welcomed by animal activists as the construction of the slaughterhouse has been on the cards for a very long time.

Facilities

Meat processing unit for 100 large and 300 small animals per day

4KLD blood processing plant

50KLD effluent treatment plant will be set up

