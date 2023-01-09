Making a clean sweep again may not be easy for YSRC in Nellore

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Though the YSRC made a clean sweep in Nellore district in the elections in 2019 by winning 10 out of 10 Assembly seats, it seems to be not easy to repeat the performance in the next polls due to internal bickerings and the open dissent against the government by some leaders. On the other hand, the TDP is making efforts to regain its lost ground in the district, but its failure to maintain a strong cadre at the grossroot level is a cause of major concern for the party. The ruling YSRC also won Nellore and Tirupati Lok Sabha seats in the last elections.

TDP senior leaders, including former ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and P Narayana faced defeat in Sarvepalli and Nellore City segments in the last elections. Somireddy tasted defeat for the fifth time from Sarvepalli.

In fact, the Congress held sway over Nellore district since 1955. Except in the 1967 polls, it won majority of segments in the district in all the elections till 1989. Earlier, there were 11 constituencies in the district and the number came down to 10 after reorganisation in 2009.

In the 1994 and 1999 elections, the TDP bagged majority seats. The Congress tally declined to zero in 2014 elections from four in 2009. Majority of leaders hail from Reddy and Kapu (Balija locally) communities in the district.

Even as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy embarked on ‘Mission 175’ to win all the Assembly segments in the State in the 2024 elections, a few ruling party MLAs have started criticising the government openly.

The YSRC received a shot in the arm before the 2019 elections with the entry of Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, a former minister who holds considerable sway over the district.

The YSRC fielded him from Venkatagiri and he won. Anam who was denied a Cabinet berth during reshuffle last year, has started expressing his dissent openly against the YSRC government, attracting the wrath of the party leadership.

It is learnt that Anam has focused on Nellore City politics where the family has a strong hold in both urban and rural areas for more than three decades.Kaivalya, daughter of Anam, met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Ongole last year.

It is speculated that Anam may contest from Nellore City and his daughter from Atmakur in the next elections on TDP ticket. Commenting on speculation over Venkatagiri seat, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, the newly appointed YSRC coordinator in place of Anam, made it clear that he has not got any assurance from the YSRC leadership over the party ticket in the next polls.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has entrusted me the responsibility of the party in Venkatagiri. I will strive to ensure the victory of party in all the seven Assembly constituencies in the district in the next elections as the YSRC Tirupati district president.”

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has also made adverse comments against the State government, alleging official apathy in releasing funds to his constituency for various development projects.

Later, Kotamreddy, along with former minister Balineni Srinivasa Rao, met Jagan. Gudur MLA V Varaprasad is said to be facing opposition from the party in his own constituency. Similarly, Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy has also faced criticism from YSRC cadre.

The situation in the opposition TDP is also not good as it lacks a strong leadership in the district to counter the ruling YSRC. Though Nellore Rural, Kavali and Sullurpeta are the strongholds of the party, the TDP leadership has failed to take advantage of it to regain its lost glory. After Beeda Masthan Rao shifted his loyalties to the YSRC from the TDP, the party cadre in the coastal parts are in a dilemma on to whom they should support in the next elections.

However, Ravichandra, brother of Masthan Rao, has been continuing in the TDP. The party cadre in the four Assembly segments have been waiting for the emergence of a strong leader to counter the YSRC.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena has concentrated on urban areas, where its leaders are organising programmes highlighting the ‘failures’ of the YSRC government.

Jana Sena leader K Vinod Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested in the last elections, has been conducting a programme ‘Pawananna Praja Bata’ in Nellore city to garner people’s support. Gunukula Kishore, JSP district general secretary, has also been striving to strengthen the party in the Nellore City and Rural segments.

