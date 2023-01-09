Home States Andhra Pradesh

No question of altering govt order on prohibiting public meetings in highways, says AP minister

They stopped me from visiting my own constituency, which I have represented seven times.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A photo from the event in Guntur. (Photo | ANI)

A representative image from the recent TDP event in Guntur which recorded multiple deaths and injuries due to stampede. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Come what may, no changes will be made to the government order prohibiting public meetings on highways and roads, Water Resources minister Ambati Rambabu asserted on Sunday. He was speaking after JSP chief Pawan Kalyan called on  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad.

While the meeting has once again set off rumours on a possible alliance, it drew sharp criticism from the ruling YSRC as leaders pointed out how Pawan did not speak when 11 people lost their lives due to stampedes during events addressed by Naidu, but extended solidarity to the former chief minister after he was prevented from touring Kuppam.

Emphasising that the government’s concern is people’s safety and not politics, the minister said, “No political party, including the YSRC, film actors and NGOs can be exempted from abiding by the order.”
He added, “Based on the suggestions of the police on GO 1, cine actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film promotion event was held without any problem. Similarly, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s programme to promote his movie ‘Waltair Veeraiah’ in Visakhapatnam was also conducted without any issues.”

