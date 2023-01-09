Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three Andhra Pradesh cities top in Ease of Living Survey

While Guntur bagged sixth position, V’wada & Vizag secured 8th & 9th ranks respectively in the national survey

Published: 09th January 2023 08:11 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Proving that people are living in Andhra Pradesh with ease, as many as three cities from the state secured top spots in Citizen Perception Survey.

According to the official reports, three cities from Andhra Pradesh including Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam secured position in top ten list in the national level survey.

Over 3,32,620 people from Guntur participated in the survey and helped it secure sixth position in the national level rankings under half-a-million to 1 million population category. Following Guntur, with support of 3.32 lakh people, Vijayawada bagged eighth rank and Visakhapatnam secured ninth position with 2.88 lakh people support in the survey.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru topped the overall national rankings. Guntur has reported the highest percentage of the city population with 51.37% in the entire country while Vijayawada reported 32.12%, and Visakhapatnam 16.72%.

The civic bodies in the state had roped inward secretaries and ward volunteers to reach out to the public to achieve better rank in the survey. Municipal bodies of the cities has conducted door-to-door campaigns and awareness programmes at offices and educational institutions to educate people and encourage them to participate in the survey.

Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri conducted regular review meetings with nodal officers to improve the rank as funds would be allotted for various development works for better-performing cities. On this occasion, she thanked Guntur residents for participating in the survey and lauded GMC officials, nodal officers, and ward secretariat staff for playing a key role in achieving the first rank in the survey.

The Citizen Perception Survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India is part of the Ease of Living Index seeking to directly capture the perception of citizens with respect to the quality of life in their cities.The survey is conducted every year on various parameters like city development, basic amenities, sanitation and other aspects, provided by over 1,800 local bodies.

