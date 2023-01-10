100 youths to speak on AP's issues at JSP meet in Ranastalam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Yuva Shakti programme of Jana Sena, which will be organised at Ranastalam on January 12. JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, along with other leaders, visited Ranastalam and inspected arrangements at the venue. The JSP is planning to give an opportunity to 100 youth to speak on several issues pertaining to employment and development of the State at Yuva Shakti in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

As part of it, the party invited applications from interested youth to speak on the State issues through e-mail and phone. ‘Sata Dalam - Samara Galam’ initiative has evoked a tremendous response from youth. More than 6,000 youths sent their applications along with a brief note on several issues to be part of Sata Dalam - Samara Galam team.

The PAC chairman, along with his core team, has selected 100 youth after scrutinising the applications to speak at Yuva Shakti. The aim of Yuva Shakti programme at Ranastalam is empowerment of youth. The JSP is planning to highlight the issues by North Coastal Andhra at Yuva Shakti. More than two lakh are expected to attend Yuva Shakti. However, Srikakulam police have reportedly given permission for Yuva Shakthi directing the organisers to strictly adhere to Covid protocol as well as GO 1.

Speaking to TNIE, JSP State spokesperson P Vivekbabu said, “The JSP is organising Yuva Shakti with an aim to empower youth. I hope the meeting will motivate youth to strive for the all-round development of the State.”

