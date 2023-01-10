Home States Andhra Pradesh

100 youths to speak on AP's issues at JSP meet in Ranastalam

The PAC chairman, along with his core team, has selected 100 youth after scrutinising the applications to speak at Yuva Shakti.

Published: 10th January 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Yuva Shakti programme of Jana Sena, which will be organised at Ranastalam on January 12.  JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, along with other leaders, visited Ranastalam and inspected arrangements at the venue. The JSP is planning to give an opportunity to 100 youth to speak on several issues pertaining to employment and development of the State at Yuva Shakti in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

As part of it, the party invited applications from interested youth to speak on the State issues through e-mail and phone. ‘Sata Dalam - Samara Galam’ initiative has evoked a tremendous response from youth. More than 6,000 youths sent their applications along with a brief note on several issues to be part of Sata Dalam - Samara Galam team.

The PAC chairman, along with his core team, has selected 100 youth after scrutinising the applications to speak at Yuva Shakti. The aim of Yuva Shakti programme at Ranastalam is empowerment of youth. The JSP is planning to highlight the issues by North Coastal Andhra at Yuva Shakti. More than two lakh are expected to attend Yuva Shakti. However, Srikakulam police have reportedly given permission for Yuva Shakthi directing the organisers to strictly adhere to Covid protocol as well as GO 1.

Speaking to TNIE, JSP State spokesperson P Vivekbabu said, “The JSP is organising Yuva Shakti with an aim to empower youth. I hope the meeting will motivate youth to strive for the all-round development of the State.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuva Shakti Jana Sena
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp