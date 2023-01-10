Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of Sankranti, Bapatla cops step up vigil, 15 gamblers held during raids

If the offenders fail to follow the regulations, they will be produced in court and legal action would be taken against them.

Published: 10th January 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:07 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Ahead of Sankranti festival season, Bapatla district police have stepped up vigil and bind-over cases were filed against 645 people across the district. The police conducted surprise raids at various gambling sites on Wednesday and arrested as many as 15 people at various places and seized money including two wheelers from them.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said, “Cockfights, gambling, local variation of casino games are prohibited across the district during Sankranti festival. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who indulges or encourages such illegal games and activities”.

Losing money and property in illegal activities is forcing people to conduct thefts, robberies and crimes, which disrupts public safety. As a preventive measure, the police are slapping bind over cases on the offenders. As many as 645 bind over cases are filed across the district including 431 in Repalle subdivision, 112 in Bapatla subdivision and 102 in the Chirala subdivision.

If the offenders fail to follow the regulations, they will be produced in court and legal action would be taken against them. The officials have also identified gambling sites and stepped up the vigil in those areas, he added.

