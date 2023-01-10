Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government cracks a whip on private bus operators

Over 975 cases were filed last year during Sankranti festive season and the department had collected Rs 62 lakh as fine from the operators for flouting rules.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stringent action will be taken against errant private travel operators, if they are found to be overcharging passengers, operating buses without RTO-approved fitness certificates or flouting rules during Sankranti, joint transport commissioner S Venkateswarlu said on Monday.

The official pointed out that around 950 buses with contract carriage permit are registered in the State. He said more buses might be added depending on passenger rush and said that measures were taken to tackle any irregularities. “In a bid to crack a whip against private bus operators, special teams have been formed in each district. They will check all private travel buses from January 9 to 18,” he said .

He said transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu had convened a meeting with all 26 district transport commissioners (DTCs) and instructed them to conduct strict enforcement drives at all inter-State checkposts. “The entire operation will be monitored from the headquarters on a daily basis.

Over 975 cases were filed last year during Sankranti festive season and the department had collected Rs 62 lakh as fine from the operators for flouting rules, ”he said. “Close to 6,000 cases were filed against private travels for transporting luggage in passenger buses. It also came to our notice that many buses with contract carriage permit are operating as stage carriers,” he said.

