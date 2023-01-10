Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt to educate children on oral health hygiene

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurated the programme at a school in Podalakur on Monday.

Published: 10th January 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

dental, dentist, teeth, tooth

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The State government, in collaboration with Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, has taken up ‘Dr YSR Chirunavvu’ initiative to educate children on oral health and to build awareness on ill-effects of tobacco. Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurated the programme at a school in Podalakur on Monday.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Colgate India for providing dental medical equipment to government dental colleges and hospitals, which will help further promote oral health among people of the State.

“We are honoured to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government’s contribution for achieving improved oral health in India. This project seeks to bring down the incidence of cavities and other dental problems in children through structured information on oral health and building the right oral care habits,” Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India Prabha Narasimhan said. Vice-president of Dental Council of India Dr Satheesh Reddy was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp