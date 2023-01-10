Andhra Pradesh govt to educate children on oral health hygiene

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The State government, in collaboration with Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, has taken up ‘Dr YSR Chirunavvu’ initiative to educate children on oral health and to build awareness on ill-effects of tobacco. Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurated the programme at a school in Podalakur on Monday.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Colgate India for providing dental medical equipment to government dental colleges and hospitals, which will help further promote oral health among people of the State.

“We are honoured to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government’s contribution for achieving improved oral health in India. This project seeks to bring down the incidence of cavities and other dental problems in children through structured information on oral health and building the right oral care habits,” Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India Prabha Narasimhan said. Vice-president of Dental Council of India Dr Satheesh Reddy was also present.

