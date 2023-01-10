Education, crucial for economic development: Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that education is the most important tool for the economic development of any community and that education and poverty are interlinked.

Participating as chief guest at the programme organised by Kaundinya Educational Trust in Guntur district on Monday, the Governor said that the more education one receives, the better will be one’s chances of boosting family income.

He inaugurated Kaundinya IAS Academy and distributed scholarships to meritorious students and said that the scholarships offered by the Kaundinya Educational Trust to meritorious students, would benefit the students, who would have been otherwise deprived of the opportunities to pursue higher education courses due to their poor economic background.

The governor lauded the services by the Trust over the past 12 years, by helping about 4,500 poor and meritorious students by offering them scholarships of rS 96 lakh. He said that the inauguration of the Kaundinya IAS Academy, which aims to offer training to students from weaker sections of society, will be helpful for the students aspiring for All India Civil Services.

He said that National Education Policy, 2022 has brought major reforms in the education sector and that it is expected to transform India to become a knowledge-based economy in the coming decades. Special chief secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Tobacco Board executive director Dr A Sridhar Babu, Commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, Founder of the Trust Dr EV Narayana and others were also present.

