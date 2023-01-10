Andhra High Court quashes rape case, allows compromise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In its recent verdict, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh allowed a compromise between a rape accused and the survivor as they both approached the court seeking the same. Although the statute lays down that a compromise cannot be resorted to in a rape case, Justice R Raghunanda Rao allowed the compromise and dismissed the case registered by Gajuwaka police against the accused based on the woman’s petition.

The court delivered its verdict considering the “special circumstances” and the decisions of the Supreme Court in such cases. Last year, the woman had lodged a complaint against her partner with the Gajuwaka police after he broke up with her and decided to marry another woman.

A case was booked against the accused for rape, cheating and under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Following this, the accused had filed a petition in the HC, seeking the case against him be struck off. While his petition was still pending with the court, the complainant filed a supplementary petition seeking a compromise in the case.

In her plea, she explained that she had lodged the complaint out of anger and frustration as her partner refused to marry her.

Further, she said they both have decided to live their own lives after resolving the dispute. When the complainant and the accused appeared before the court in person, the judge asked the woman about her decision.

She maintained that she wanted to withdraw her complaint and reiterated that she had lodged the complaint out of anger and frustration.

Considering their pleas, Justice R Raghunandan Rao said in the Gyan Singh case, the Supreme Court had ruled that there is no scope for compromise in a rape case.

However, the judge added that the apex court had allowed a compromise in K Dhandapani vs The State By The Inspector of Police, considering the circumstances.

Similar verdicts were given by Karnataka and Delhi court in such cases, Justice R Raghunandan Rao pointed out.

DHANDAPANI VS STATE: TOP COURT’S RULING

The SC had set aside the conviction in a POCSO case and had acquitted a man who had raped his niece and later married her. The court considered the statement of the prosecutrix that she was leading a happy married life with the appellant

