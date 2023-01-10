No party or alliance can challenge YSRC: AP Health Minister Rajini

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini alleged that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was very eager to bring back TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to power. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, she said Pawan Kalyan was under the false impression that through their meeting they achieved a great thing.

“Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are one. Not TDP-JSP combine, even if more parties join hands, they cannot challenge the YSRC in the State,” she asserted. Referring to the GO 1, she said it was issued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to protect the lives of innocent people.

Instead of consoling the families of victims of Kandukur and Guntur stampedes, Pawan Kalyan chose to visit Naidu to console him after Kuppam ruckus.

“The power hungry Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are misleading the people through a false campaign that Emergency like situation has prevailed in the State,” she alleged.

Rajini said Naidu was the reason for issuing the GO, prohibiting public meetings and roadshows on the national and State highways and municipal and panchayat roads. “The government cannot keep quiet when innocent people are falling prey,” she averred.

