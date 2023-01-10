Pharma company Laurus Labs donates Rs 9 crore to Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pharma company Laurus Labs donated Rs 4 crore to Naadu-Nedu programme taken up in schools by the government. The company also donated another Rs 5 crore for constructing a modern burns ward in Anakapalle Government General Hospital.

The cheques were given to CM YS Jagan by company founder and CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava on Monday. This is the third time the Laurus Labs donated for the govt’s flagship programme in order to boost the infrastructure. Organisation’s V-P Krishna Chaitanya Chava and others were present.

