Release arrested TDP men: Chandrababu Naidu writes to AP DGP

The Leader of Opposition accused police of arresting TDP activists indiscriminately and subjecting them to harassment, besides registering false cases under Section 307 of the IPC.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:46 AM

VIJAYAWADA:

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the immediate release of Telugu Desam activists, who were arrested illegally, in Kuppam, Punganur and Macherla Assembly segments and other parts of the State. In a letter addressed to Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy on Monday, the Leader of Opposition accused police of arresting TDP activists indiscriminately and subjecting them to harassment, besides registering false cases under Section 307 of the IPC.

“In spite of the Supreme Court’s directions with regard to the essential things required to file an FIR against the accused on charges of attempt to murder, they are not being followed by police. Some police personnel are acting as complainants in registering false FIRs against the TDP activists under Section 307 of the IPC,” he observed.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, police while making arrests need to be in uniform and inform the family members or local heads in writing as to why the accused is being arrested.

Surprisingly, no guidelines are being followed by police while arresting TDP activists. The arrest of TDP activists by policemen in plain clothes, is causing anxiety to their family members, he said.

