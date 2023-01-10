YSRC will win even if entire Oppn joins hands: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu giving scope for speculation of a possible alliance, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that the party will win the elections even if all the Opposition parties join hands.

Dismissing the speculation that the YSRC might go for early polls, Sajjala on Monday said elections will be held in the State as per schedule in 2024. He also found fault with Pawan Kalyan for extending solidarity to Naidu instead of calling on the families of the 11 people who died in separate stampedes at the TDP chief’s meetings.

Sajjala claimed that there are no people’s issues for the Opposition parties to raise and that is why they are making a hue and cry over a GO. He said the GO 1 barring public meetings on highways and roads was issued in the aftermath of stampedes at Naidu’s events.

Sajjala said if Pawan Kalyan is concerned about the people, he should have consoled the families of those who lost their lives in the stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur.

“Instead, the JSP chief went to extend solidarity to Naidu, whose roadshow in Kuppam was stopped in the interest of the public,’’ he claimed. The YSRC leader said Naidu tried to even violate the rules stipulated under the GO 1 and even climbed atop a bus, which was unwarranted. “Pawan Kalyan should have condemned the behaviour of Naidu,’’ he felt.

Sajjala accused Pawan Kalyan of making all-out efforts for an alliance between TDP and BJP. “Their main objective is to defeat Jagan and the two parties are not forging a political alliance based on a particular ideology,’’ he analysed.

YSRC CELEBRATIONS

The YSRC celebrated completion of four years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra at the party central office on Monday. YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, along with MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Lella Appi Reddy and MP Nandigam Suresh, cut the cake in the presence of party rank and file

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu giving scope for speculation of a possible alliance, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that the party will win the elections even if all the Opposition parties join hands. Dismissing the speculation that the YSRC might go for early polls, Sajjala on Monday said elections will be held in the State as per schedule in 2024. He also found fault with Pawan Kalyan for extending solidarity to Naidu instead of calling on the families of the 11 people who died in separate stampedes at the TDP chief’s meetings. Sajjala claimed that there are no people’s issues for the Opposition parties to raise and that is why they are making a hue and cry over a GO. He said the GO 1 barring public meetings on highways and roads was issued in the aftermath of stampedes at Naidu’s events. Sajjala said if Pawan Kalyan is concerned about the people, he should have consoled the families of those who lost their lives in the stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur. “Instead, the JSP chief went to extend solidarity to Naidu, whose roadshow in Kuppam was stopped in the interest of the public,’’ he claimed. The YSRC leader said Naidu tried to even violate the rules stipulated under the GO 1 and even climbed atop a bus, which was unwarranted. “Pawan Kalyan should have condemned the behaviour of Naidu,’’ he felt. Sajjala accused Pawan Kalyan of making all-out efforts for an alliance between TDP and BJP. “Their main objective is to defeat Jagan and the two parties are not forging a political alliance based on a particular ideology,’’ he analysed. YSRC CELEBRATIONS The YSRC celebrated completion of four years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra at the party central office on Monday. YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, along with MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Lella Appi Reddy and MP Nandigam Suresh, cut the cake in the presence of party rank and file