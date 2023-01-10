Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Yuva Galam’: TDP seeks permit for Nara Lokesh’s padayatra

The TDP also requested adequate security arrangements especially at the night halt venues, in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sought police permission for its general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra here on Monday.

In a letter to the Director General of Police, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah sought permission for the 400-day padayatra, scheduled to kick off from January 27. The padayatra, which will cover 4,000 km from Kuppam to Ichchapuram, aims to enlighten the public in general and youth in particular of the State about the misgovernance of the ruling YSRC.

Ramaiah assured that the padayatra would not cause any hindrance to the free flow of traffic and maintenance of law and order. “Lokesh faces threat to his life from extremists, factionists and political rivals. In view of this, we request you to provide adequate security arrangements to Lokesh during the padayatra,” he wrote in his letter to DGP.

GOVT NOD LIKELY FOR WALKATHON

Sources said the government may give a go ahead for TDP’s padayatra. The State govt issued GO 1, restricting public  meetings only on highways, panchayat and municipal roads

