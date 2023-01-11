Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh to hold cockfights despite stern warnings

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Despite strict warnings from the police department, the Godavari districts are gearing up to holding cockfights during the upcoming three-day Sankranthi festival. East, West, Kakinada and Eluru district police have taken up a massive campaign to curb cockfights in all places which are considered to be a hub for the blood sport. They have arranged banners warning people against indulging in cockfights.

West Godavari district police superintendent U Ravi Prakash said raids will be carried out in coordination with the revenue and Special Enforcement Bureau to destroy the arenas where the cockfights will be conducted.

In West Godavari as many as 2,100 bind over cases were booked against punters and organisers and issued notices to 150 knives manufacturers. Bhiamvaram, Kalla, Yalamanchili, Mogalturu, Pentapadu, Tanuku, Penugonda, Attili, Veeravarasaram, Palakol, Poduru and Akiveedu mandals are hub of the cockfights. It has become a challenging task for the officials to implement the High Court orders on the ban on cockfights during Sankranthi in the state, particularly in Godavari districts. Thousands of people, mostly business men, politicians and farmers participate in the cockfights, betting huge money during the the festival.

