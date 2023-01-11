Public meetings not banned, only restricted on roads, Andhra ADGP clarifies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Go 1 does not ban public meetings, it only restricts the conduct of such meetings on highways and roads, additional director general of police (Law and Order) Dr A Ravishankar Ayyanar clarified on Tuesday and asserted, “There is no mention of the word ban in the entire government order.” Speaking to reporters, Ravishankar dismissed reports of the government banning public meeting as “false campaign.”

He further said the GO was issued based on the provisions of Section 30, 30A and 31 of The Police Act, 1861.

“The GO nowhere bans public meetings, but only, prohibits conducting them on national and State highways as well as municipal and panchayat roads. Such meetings can be held in alternative locations,” he explained.

As per The Police Act, roads and highways should be free of any hindrances and enable hassle-free commute for citizens and transportation of goods, the ADGP pointed out.

Don’t politicise GO: YSRCP to Opposition

Ravishankar said, in rare and exceptional cases, district SPs can consider giving permission for conducting public meetings on roads and highways. For that, the organisers or parties have to apply for permission in writing and inform the police about the time of the meeting, route map of the rally, number of people likely to attend the meet and other aspects so that arrangements can be made.

Meanwhile, YSRC legal cell president M Manohar Reddy urged the Opposition parties not to politicise the GO and reiterated that no ban has been imposed on public meetings. He asserted that the GO clearly states public meetings can be held in open grounds and not on roads as it hinders the citizens’ right to livelihood and free movement.

