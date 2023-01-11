Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up KRMB office in Kurnool: Rayalaseema panel

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi wrote a letter to the Krishna River Management Board chairman urging him to set up the KRMB office in Kurnool.

Published: 11th January 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi wrote a letter to the Krishna River Management Board chairman urging him to set up the KRMB office in Kurnool for proper management of projects on Krishna river instead of Visakhapatnam as proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Samithi president Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, in the letter, stated that as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, the KRMB office should be set up in AP. The State government has proposed to set up the KRMB office in Visakhapatanam, but the decision is condemnable as it does injustice to the people of Rayalaseema, who are dependent on Krishna for their irrigation and drinking water needs. Irrigation projects on Krishna like Srisailam and Nagarajuna Sagar can be monitored effectively by the KRMB if the office is set up in Kurnool due to its proximity to AP and Telangana, he opined.

Dasaratha Rami Reddy said setting up of the KRMB office in Kurnool has been intensely debated and the location is unanimous choice of the people of the State. At a programme organised by Sri Kolli Nageswara Rao Knowledge Centre and Andhra Pradesh Samagraabhivrudhi Vedika on July 6, 2021, representatives of various political parties and farmers associations operating in Krishna ayacut discussed the necessity and suitability of the place at which the KRMB office has to be set up. It was resolved to urge the KRMB to set up its office in Kurnool, he recalled.

Visakhapatnam is not suitable for setting up of the KRMB office as it is far away from Krishna ayacut. Vijayawada being in Krishna delta gets water from the catchment area below Nagarjuna Sagar and from Godavari through Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme.

A round table meeting organised by the Samithi in Nandyal on Monday, unanimously passed a resolution seeking establishment of the KRMB office in Kurnool. It was further decided to send the resolution copies to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the KRMB chairman. Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Andhra Pradesh Farmers Federation, Nandi Rythu Samakhya and various farmers’ associations have backed it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp