Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams limits SRIVANI tickets to 1,000 per day

Published: 11th January 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Keeping in view of the darshan priority of common devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) has limited the total number of SRIVANI tickets to 1,000 tickets per day.

Out of 1,000 tickets, 750 to be made available online while 250 tickets will be made available in the current booking counter at the Tirupati Airport. Already, TTD has released 500 tickets online and the additional 250 will be released on January 11.

The TTD has dispensed with the SRIVANI ticket issuing services in Madhavam Rest House. Henceforth, the offline tickets will be issued only in the Tirupati Airport Counter to the SRIVANI donors on production of their Boarding Pass.

Meanwhile, the Tiruppavada Arjita Seva is set to resume from January 12 onwards in Tirumala temple. The pilgrims have to register in CRO counter in Tirumala.

