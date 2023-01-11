Home States Andhra Pradesh

Welfare Trust Board set up for Archakas by Andhra Pradesh government

Principal secy (GAD) will be the chairman & Endowment Commissioner will be the treasurer of the trust board  

VIJAYAWADA:  State government has set up a Welfare Fund Trust Board for Archakas and employees of the Endowments department. A government order to this effect was issued on Tuesday, said deputy chief minister (endowments) K Satyanarayana.

He said that the welfare trust board will be headed by principal secretary (GAD) as the chairman and will have four officers and three non-officials as board members. Endowment Commissioner will be secretary and treasurer of the trust board.

The four officials as members are Revenue (Endowment) Principal Secretary, Finance Principal Secretary, TTD Executive Officer and TTD FA and CAO. The non-official members will continue for three years as board members of the trust. The minister said that Agama Advisory Board has been set up with Dr Vedantham Satya Srinivas Iyangar as its chairman.

Twelve different agamas will have one representative each as member --Acharya Dorbala Prabhakar Sarma, P Krishnamacharyulu, Sasibhushana Siddanthi, B Dattatreya Sarma, Mruthyunaja Sarma, K Suryanarayana Acharyulu, Kallepalli Subrahmanyam, Veerabhadra Siddanthi, A Raghavendracharya, RRV Gopalacharaya, JK Subba Rao and V Nagabhushanm.

He said an action plan with Rs 249.26 crore Common Good Fund will be implemented for the development of temples in the state. “Already Rs 70 crore worth works have been taken up and tenders have been invited for another Rs 180 crore worth works. He said that matching grants contribution for the CGF has been fixed as 20 per cent for Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema districts while for the rest of the districts it will be 33 per cent.

In order to propagate Hindu Dharma in an effective manner, the department will shortly conduct a Visishna Saddasu (convention) with Peetadhipathis and Matadhipathis.

